Previous
Photo 373
Fire great for warmth both inside and out .
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
6
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2357
photos
159
followers
119
following
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Challenge
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
11th September 2023 7:06pm
Privacy
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Heather
ace
A fabulous close-up, Dawn! Love the colours and textures! Fav!
September 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot, fantastic detail.
September 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture I can almost feel the warmth.
September 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nice one
September 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a wonderful image
September 12th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great closeup shot of the hot coals.
September 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
