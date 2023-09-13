Previous
Fire great for warmth both inside and out . by Dawn
Fire great for warmth both inside and out .

13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Heather
A fabulous close-up, Dawn! Love the colours and textures! Fav!
September 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Great shot, fantastic detail.
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Great capture I can almost feel the warmth.
September 12th, 2023  
Casablanca
Nice one
September 12th, 2023  
Corinne C
Such a wonderful image
September 12th, 2023  
Bucktree
Great closeup shot of the hot coals.
September 12th, 2023  
