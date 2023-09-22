Previous
I love this wee girl by Dawn
Photo 381

I love this wee girl

22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
She's beautiful and happy! Adorable!
September 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav and yes she is .
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise