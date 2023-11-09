Sign up
Previous
Photo 402
Keeping an eye on dad
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
10
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2455
photos
169
followers
130
following
110% complete
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
1395
1396
399
1397
400
1398
401
402
Views
15
Comments
10
Fav's
1
Album
Challenge
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
9th November 2023 7:24am
Tags
phone-vember
Olwynne
Gorgeous
November 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely looking dog. Is it a Springer or Cocker spaniel. We used to have a Sprocker and looked just this this.
November 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet shot!
November 8th, 2023
Gillian Brown
Lovely shot.
November 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@ollyfran
Thanking you Olwynne
@ollyfran
Hi Susan he is a springer a lovely boy , we too had a sprocker years ago a pocket rocket she was lol
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags
November 8th, 2023
katy
ace
Paying very close attention it looks like! Beautiful portrait
November 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
November 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@gillian1912
Thanking you Gillian
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy yes kept a close eye lol
November 8th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, handsome springer doggie! He is looking closely at dad!
November 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
November 8th, 2023
