Photo 409
Drone users
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Dawn
Tags
phone-vember
katy
ace
Terrific shot of all these surf fishers. What are they using drones for?
November 15th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great candid shot on the beach! (Same question as Katy)
November 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Do the drones locate the fish?
November 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
good capture
November 15th, 2023
