Photo 415
An abandoned home on way into Kaitaia
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Dawn
phone-vember
Monica
Nice in black and white
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
It's in a sad state. Looks like our old share croppers shacks that have fallen into the same disrepair.
November 21st, 2023
