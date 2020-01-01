Sign up
Photo 2690
winter seeds
I have no idea what plant this is, but I love the odd shape and geometry of the seed pods.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2930
photos
246
followers
196
following
737% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th January 2020 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
seed
