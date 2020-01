eagles

Return trip to the vet. The lumps were cysts, so all is well. On our way home there were at least four Bald Eagles gathered together...two mature, two juvenile. Here's a mature Bald Eagle with a juvenile beneath. Since this is nesting time I am surprised to see the juveniles mixing with the mature eagles. They appear to get along, and there is plenty of food available. It's so exciting to see the population growing.