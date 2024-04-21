Previous
track meet by aecasey
Photo 4219

track meet

Looking back through my albums I have monthly shots of granddaughters, but it's been a year since I had any of grandson. Shame on me! And now he's so grown up!!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
That "grown up part" seems to happen overnight! What a nice looking young man!
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise