Photo 4219
track meet
Looking back through my albums I have monthly shots of granddaughters, but it's been a year since I had any of grandson. Shame on me! And now he's so grown up!!
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
April
ace
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
april-grandkids
Louise & Ken
ace
That "grown up part" seems to happen overnight! What a nice looking young man!
April 22nd, 2024
