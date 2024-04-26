Previous
swallowtail by aecasey
Photo 4224

swallowtail

Yardwork today as wet weather is forecast for the next few days. I was treated to a yellow swallowtail looking for flowers. None in my garden yet, but it did find dandelions.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise