Photo 4224
swallowtail
Yardwork today as wet weather is forecast for the next few days. I was treated to a yellow swallowtail looking for flowers. None in my garden yet, but it did find dandelions.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4644
photos
208
followers
159
following
1157% complete
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th April 2024 8:52am
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
yellow swallowtail
