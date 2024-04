Harris's sparrow

Until last year when I started using the Merlin app for bird identification I hadn't realized how many different sparrows there are. So far this spring besides the house sparrows, which stay year around here, I've had the white-crowned sparrow, a lark sparrow, the little song sparrow, and this Harris's Sparrow. My ebird list shows 11 different sparrows from last year, so there should be more to come.