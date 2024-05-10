Previous
towhee by aecasey
Photo 4238

towhee

Heard the most wonderful birdsong when I went out this morning. It was this spotted towhee. Singing and singing and singing ... all morning. Migration is so interesting!
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
May 12th, 2024  
