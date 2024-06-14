Carhenge tourists

As long as I was telling a story of my area, I had to include Carhenge. Wasn't sure how to shoot it, as the skies are clear and the sun is high. Fortunately, it was full of tourists. I had considered going past Scotts Bluff Monument along the Oregon Trail when I went to Scottsbluff Tuesday, but it was hot. Had hoped to run up to Fort Robinson this weekend for the Border Wars Ride and Shoot competition, but my car is in the shop for repairs, so not sure I'll make it up there. If I do, I'm hoping to try that panning function on my camera. I'll see what the weekend brings.