Carhenge tourists by aecasey
Carhenge tourists

As long as I was telling a story of my area, I had to include Carhenge. Wasn't sure how to shoot it, as the skies are clear and the sun is high. Fortunately, it was full of tourists. I had considered going past Scotts Bluff Monument along the Oregon Trail when I went to Scottsbluff Tuesday, but it was hot. Had hoped to run up to Fort Robinson this weekend for the Border Wars Ride and Shoot competition, but my car is in the shop for repairs, so not sure I'll make it up there. If I do, I'm hoping to try that panning function on my camera. I'll see what the weekend brings.
ace

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April ace
Suzanne @ankers70 I hoped you might recognize this spot from the article I sent you with your challenge.
June 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Someone had a sense of humor and it definitely says something about our era.
June 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
That is quite a sight :)...great shot.
June 15th, 2024  
JackieR ace
What a weird structure thanks for telling us about it
June 15th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Haha, nice!
June 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and amazing scene.
June 15th, 2024  
