Mom's Iris by aecasey
Mom's Iris

My mother's name was Iris. She loved these flowers. This is one of hers. These beauties grew in the front yard, just off the front porch. They are a more recent addition to my yard, and they are also having a wonderfully colorful season.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Barb ace
Beautifully captured! What a deep, rich color!
June 9th, 2024  
