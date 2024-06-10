Previous
hoodie

A month ago when Smudge found us he was so small he fit in the hood of my sweatshirt where he would curl up and sleep. Granddaughter wanted to see if he still fit. He does ... barely ... and he's much more active now so he won't be there long.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

ace
@aecasey
Susan Klassen ace
So sweet! What a wonderful capture!
June 12th, 2024  
