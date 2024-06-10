Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4269
hoodie
A month ago when Smudge found us he was so small he fit in the hood of my sweatshirt where he would curl up and sleep. Granddaughter wanted to see if he still fit. He does ... barely ... and he's much more active now so he won't be there long.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4690
photos
204
followers
157
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th June 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
kitten
,
april-pets
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Susan Klassen
ace
So sweet! What a wonderful capture!
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close