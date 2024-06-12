Sign up
Photo 4271
This bush is full of millers and other flying insects. Good place for a little green garter snake to find a meal I guess. I never saw that it caught anything, but it stayed curled up around a branch all evening.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
3
3
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
macro
,
snake
,
garter snake
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
June 14th, 2024
amyK
ace
Great capture
June 14th, 2024
*lynn
ace
fantastic photo!
June 14th, 2024
