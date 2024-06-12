Previous
This bush is full of millers and other flying insects. Good place for a little green garter snake to find a meal I guess. I never saw that it caught anything, but it stayed curled up around a branch all evening.
Wonderful pic!
June 14th, 2024  
Great capture
June 14th, 2024  
fantastic photo!
June 14th, 2024  
