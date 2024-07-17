Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4306
mellow yellow
My focal point somehow got moved and I didn't quite realize it. Oh well ... rather like the soft, abstract feel of this orange butterfly atop the yellow dandelion.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4729
photos
202
followers
157
following
1180% complete
View this month »
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th July 2024 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
dandelion
,
insect
,
butterfly
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close