mellow yellow by aecasey
Photo 4306

mellow yellow

My focal point somehow got moved and I didn't quite realize it. Oh well ... rather like the soft, abstract feel of this orange butterfly atop the yellow dandelion.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1180% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2024  
