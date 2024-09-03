Sign up
Previous
Photo 4354
seed head
from a coneflower ...
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4776
photos
202
followers
157
following
1192% complete
View this month »
4354
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th September 2024 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
seeds
,
bw
Rob Z
ace
I love the fine details, including the spider's web...
September 7th, 2024
