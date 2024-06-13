Previous
Bits, Chaps, Boots, Gloves, Hats, Belts by aecasey
Bits, Chaps, Boots, Gloves, Hats, Belts

Suzanne challenged me to tell a story of where I live. The hats? Western cowboy hats, of course. This building used to house an old saddlery shop. Many old-timers still remember Newberry saddles.
Suzanne @ankers70 First response
June 15th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love the building and your image of it. The building looks as though it might be empty now??

NB. Still intrigued about where it is???
June 15th, 2024  
