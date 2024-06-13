Sign up
Photo 4272
Bits, Chaps, Boots, Gloves, Hats, Belts
Suzanne challenged me to tell a story of where I live. The hats? Western cowboy hats, of course. This building used to house an old saddlery shop. Many old-timers still remember Newberry saddles.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4272
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th June 2024 11:12am
Tags
windows
april-get-pushed
get-pushed-619
April
ace
Suzanne
@ankers70
June 15th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I love the building and your image of it. The building looks as though it might be empty now??
NB. Still intrigued about where it is???
June 15th, 2024
NB. Still intrigued about where it is???