Photo 4268
Bit late taking and posting, but I did want to do the challenge northy set last week of shooting with a homemade filter. I used a purple netting from some flowers. Rather like the soft haze.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4268
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th June 2024 1:47pm
flower
macro
butterfly
april-get-pushed
get-pushed-618
