Bit late taking and posting, but I did want to do the challenge northy set last week of shooting with a homemade filter. I used a purple netting from some flowers. Rather like the soft haze.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
