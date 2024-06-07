Previous
Dad's yellow iris by aecasey
Dad's yellow iris

Dad also had some lovely yellow iris in his "behind the garage" collection. We've tried to bring some of everything home. We took rhizomes and planted these a few years ago. They are rewarding us with beautiful blooms this year.
