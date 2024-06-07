Sign up
Photo 4266
Dad's yellow iris
Dad also had some lovely yellow iris in his "behind the garage" collection. We've tried to bring some of everything home. We took rhizomes and planted these a few years ago. They are rewarding us with beautiful blooms this year.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
1
flower
macro
iris
