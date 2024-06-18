Sign up
Photo 4277
cactus
It's been a very hot, dry June and there haven't been near as many wildflowers as last year. However, the cactus find the weather agreeable.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
0
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4700
photos
204
followers
157
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
Tags
flower
,
cactus
,
macro
