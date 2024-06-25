Sign up
Photo 4283
dew
Annie challenged me to choose one of the words from the June Words 24th-30th for an image. Though its been a horrible hot week, we are still green, which is one of the words.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
1
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4705
photos
204
followers
157
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
26th June 2024 7:04am
Tags
green
,
macro
,
droplets
,
dew
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-621
Rob Z
ace
So many gorgeous little sunbursts!
June 26th, 2024
