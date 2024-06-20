Previous
Next
clue by aecasey
Photo 4277

clue

Grandkids came over with Clue. After a few rounds they tried Pictionary. The two oldest were on a team together. They were formidable! They were so in syn with one another! And, yes ... they won.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
fabulous PoV and DoF - fun way to spend time :)
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise