Carhenge again and again

kali challenged me to make an image in the spirit of Thomas Vanoost. Though he combines his multiple exposure images in post, I am not very competent with layering. So, my multiple exposure is done in camera. This is a four exposure image of Carhenge. Since his images generally include people, I went where I thought I might find some moving about. There weren't as many as last week, but caught this family. I also noticed he likes to use selective coloring. Again, not something I'm very practised with, but I found where I could do that in Silver Efex. Wish I would have had more time, but I had just left the dentist, and there were storms building in the west. Gave it a go anyway....