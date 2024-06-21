Previous
Carhenge again and again by aecasey
Carhenge again and again

kali challenged me to make an image in the spirit of Thomas Vanoost. Though he combines his multiple exposure images in post, I am not very competent with layering. So, my multiple exposure is done in camera. This is a four exposure image of Carhenge. Since his images generally include people, I went where I thought I might find some moving about. There weren't as many as last week, but caught this family. I also noticed he likes to use selective coloring. Again, not something I'm very practised with, but I found where I could do that in Silver Efex. Wish I would have had more time, but I had just left the dentist, and there were storms building in the west. Gave it a go anyway....
kali @kali66 An attempt anyway...
June 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nicely done!
June 21st, 2024  
