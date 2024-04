shades of green

Amanda R's challenbe to me was, "you’ve heard of “white on white.” Why not try a different color? “Red on red” or “ blue on blue” or whatever you like!" I had some pears, which I always thought were green. Added some green grapes, limes, and a mango, thinking "green on green." I'm a bit surprised at how much yellow there is in these variations of green, but it's what I've got.