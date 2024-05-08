Sign up
Previous
Photo 4236
little blooms
Stopped by the iris beds on the way home from town today. The little, early iris are blooming. So small and lovely. It was horribly windy, but since these are so close to the ground I was able to get a few good shots.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
iris
Annie D
ace
beautiful focus and PoV
May 10th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful image.
May 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and dof!
May 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A lovely shot.
May 10th, 2024
