repairs by aecasey
Photo 4223

repairs

Spring isn't just flowers and birds. It's also time to get things repaired. The welder came by to fix a variety of things and I manage to get a photo with a few sparks and smoke.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1156% complete

Diana ace
Well done April, a fabulous capture with the sparks flying.
April 26th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh wow, what an exciting image!!
April 26th, 2024  
