Previous
Photo 4223
repairs
Spring isn't just flowers and birds. It's also time to get things repaired. The welder came by to fix a variety of things and I manage to get a photo with a few sparks and smoke.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4643
photos
208
followers
159
following
1156% complete
View this month »
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st April 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
repair
,
weld
,
welder
Diana
ace
Well done April, a fabulous capture with the sparks flying.
April 26th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh wow, what an exciting image!!
April 26th, 2024
