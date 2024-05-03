Sign up
Photo 4231
mom's tulips
There are a few tulips that still pop up in mom's yard. I love this vibrant threesome. I plan to bring them to my house later this year so we marked them all with flags so I will know where to look for the bulbs in August.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd May 2024 4:55pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
tulip
Shutterbug
ace
These are definitely keepers, beautifully shaped and colorful. I hope they do as well in your yard.
May 5th, 2024
