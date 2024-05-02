Previous
grow where you're planted by aecasey
grow where you're planted

Dandelions everywhere ... my mother hated them. I love the cheery flowers and the birds love the seeds, so I let swathes grow, just not in the lawn.
Diana
Well spotted and captured, great focus and dof.
May 5th, 2024  
*lynn
fun shot
May 5th, 2024  
vaidas
I like this composition
May 5th, 2024  
