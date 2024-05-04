Previous
grackle by aecasey
Photo 4232

grackle

He thought he was hidden. I didn't realize I was getting "the look."
4th May 2024 4th May 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
You are definitely getting “the look”. At least he stayed still.
May 6th, 2024  
haskar ace
Nice find and framing. I love his eyes.
May 6th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that look!!
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise