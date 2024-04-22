Sign up
Previous
Photo 4220
bunny
A resident of mom's yard....both the bunny and the dandelions. My mother hated dandelions. She would be appalled at their prevalence now. However, they are a favorite of goldfinches. Maybe I'll catch some more visitors next time I'm up.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4640
photos
208
followers
160
following
1156% complete
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd April 2024 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
rabbit
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 24th, 2024
