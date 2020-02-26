Sign up
Photo 2741
closing the gate
I was on my way into the office when the cowboys came riding down the alley. Had to stop and take a quick snap.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2982
photos
251
followers
196
following
Tags
horse
,
cowboy
