I am, at heart, a nature photographer, and I find, as the years pass, that I have inadvertently kept a record of seasonal events. Red admiral butterflies are migratory, and last year they arrived the first week of June. They are early this year. Last year the lilacs were in full bloom when they were here. The lilacs have not yet bloomed this year, so the butterflies are finding sustenance on the dandelions. There aren't many here yet, so maybe the lilacs will bloom before more arrive. If they do, I'll have photos to remind me next year.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

