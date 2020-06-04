Previous
still life by aecasey
still life

Elena challenged me to do a still life with an odd number of objects, preferably five. I hope this counts ... three vases and two dandelion clocks. If not, at least it's still an odd three.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

April ace
Elena @theredcamera I do struggle with still life, from selecting the subjects to getting the setup. I tried a variety of items, but finally settled on these vases and had quite a lot of fun with them. Thank you for the push.
June 8th, 2020  
Milanie ace
It looks really nice in the monotone.
June 8th, 2020  
