Photo 2834
still life
Elena challenged me to do a still life with an odd number of objects, preferably five. I hope this counts ... three vases and two dandelion clocks. If not, at least it's still an odd three.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th June 2020 5:44pm
dandelion
,
vase
,
bw
,
still life
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-410
April
ace
Elena
@theredcamera
I do struggle with still life, from selecting the subjects to getting the setup. I tried a variety of items, but finally settled on these vases and had quite a lot of fun with them. Thank you for the push.
June 8th, 2020
Milanie
ace
It looks really nice in the monotone.
June 8th, 2020
