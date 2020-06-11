Previous
so many irises by aecasey
Pre-surgery exam and covid test today. New hip next week. Everything went so quickly and smoothly I had time on my hands between appointments, so I visited the Extension Iris garden and treated myself to a bit of nature photography.
