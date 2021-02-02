Previous
shadow form by aecasey
shadow form

A few weeks ago Sally challenged me to capture a shadow form that conveys a mood, tone or emotion. At first I thought, "Oh .. a shadow." Then I thought, "Oh...maybe I split tone the shadows to create a mood or tone." I finally decided maybe those were both wrong, and I just needed to use shadows themselves to set the mood. I could see that a lot in portrait work.

Then, when my next challenge was a flat lay, and I was struggling to set it up I read a blogger who said she incorporates shadows in her flat lays. I'd been avoiding the direct light, and by then I'd lost most of it on my setup. I moved things around a bit to get some intense shadows, and rather like the dark mood they create. So, right or wrong, here's my attempt at using a shadow form to convey a mood or tone.

And .. if you made it this far ... BoB!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Sally @salza A few weeks late, but I thought maybe the shadow form of the pen and bottle set a mood. Great challenge ... gets one to thinking!
February 4th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Great composition!
February 4th, 2021  
DawnLouise
Very creative!
February 4th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Definitely creates a distinct feeling. I love it!
February 4th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderfully done...great light
February 4th, 2021  
