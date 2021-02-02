shadow form

A few weeks ago Sally challenged me to capture a shadow form that conveys a mood, tone or emotion. At first I thought, "Oh .. a shadow." Then I thought, "Oh...maybe I split tone the shadows to create a mood or tone." I finally decided maybe those were both wrong, and I just needed to use shadows themselves to set the mood. I could see that a lot in portrait work.



Then, when my next challenge was a flat lay, and I was struggling to set it up I read a blogger who said she incorporates shadows in her flat lays. I'd been avoiding the direct light, and by then I'd lost most of it on my setup. I moved things around a bit to get some intense shadows, and rather like the dark mood they create. So, right or wrong, here's my attempt at using a shadow form to convey a mood or tone.



And .. if you made it this far ... BoB!