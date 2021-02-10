Sign up
Photo 3082
symmetery
Wendy challenged me to get symmetrical this week. Thought I'd start with some horizontal symmetry.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3338
photos
234
followers
179
following
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
Views
0
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th February 2021 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-445
April
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
My first attempt at being symmetrical.
February 11th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Love of this glows!
February 11th, 2021
