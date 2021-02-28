Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3097
Glassware
JackieR challenged me to take a picture of glassware. Found these old Coca Cola glasses in the pantry. I liked their shadow. I did add some textures and such in Topaz just to jazz it up a bit.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
4
1
Milanie
ace
Neat processing on these
March 1st, 2021
April
ace
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I pulled old kids glassware off the pantry shelf when I got your challenge, and there it sat all week. Eldest has a very cool shot glass, but I was surprised by how much I like these old Cola glasses in the afternoon light. I think they were McDonald's give aways that youngest collected. I never much liked the varied colors until today.
March 1st, 2021
Kathy B.
nice!
March 1st, 2021
Mallory
ace
A fantastic image!
March 1st, 2021
