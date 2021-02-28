Previous
Glassware by aecasey
Photo 3097

Glassware

JackieR challenged me to take a picture of glassware. Found these old Coca Cola glasses in the pantry. I liked their shadow. I did add some textures and such in Topaz just to jazz it up a bit.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Milanie ace
Neat processing on these
March 1st, 2021  
April ace
JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond I pulled old kids glassware off the pantry shelf when I got your challenge, and there it sat all week. Eldest has a very cool shot glass, but I was surprised by how much I like these old Cola glasses in the afternoon light. I think they were McDonald's give aways that youngest collected. I never much liked the varied colors until today.
March 1st, 2021  
Kathy B.
nice!
March 1st, 2021  
Mallory ace
A fantastic image!
March 1st, 2021  
