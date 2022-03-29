Previous
crocus by aecasey
crocus

Visited mom today. The gardens around her living facility are beginning to awaken. Loved the mix of crocus.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 3rd, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Lovely.
April 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
I love your shot of them, such lovely tones and softness.
April 3rd, 2022  
