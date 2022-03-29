Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3486
crocus
Visited mom today. The gardens around her living facility are beginning to awaken. Loved the mix of crocus.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3785
photos
219
followers
177
following
955% complete
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th March 2022 12:44pm
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
spring
,
bloom
,
crocus
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 3rd, 2022
Bill Davidson
Lovely.
April 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
I love your shot of them, such lovely tones and softness.
April 3rd, 2022
