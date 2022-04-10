Sign up
Photo 3497
morning sprakles
We had a bit of rain and snow overnight, and the trees are all twinkling this morning. Caught a bit of color in this starburst. No special filter or anything ... just the angle of the shot with the sunlight.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
April
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th April 2022 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
water drop
,
star burst
