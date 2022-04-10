Previous
morning sprakles by aecasey
Photo 3497

morning sprakles

We had a bit of rain and snow overnight, and the trees are all twinkling this morning. Caught a bit of color in this starburst. No special filter or anything ... just the angle of the shot with the sunlight.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

April

