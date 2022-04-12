Sign up
old hand
This horse is now 20 years old and has been with his cowboy all his life. He was retired, but Apple, the white mare, is being bred so he's come out of retirement to help with branding.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
horse
,
cowboy
