4th Day of Christmas

Calling birds? No ... modes of technology/ways someone can get ahold of me. So, cell phone, computer (email), radio, and snail mail. We have the radios in all the tractors, feeding equipment, and pickups. Before the cell phones they were in constant use. It wasn't until some local towers went up that cell phone service improved enough for everyone to mainly rely on the cell phones. However, the radios still get use.