Photo 4165
surprise snow
Well ... it was supposed to be colder. A bit of an outlier of the week. What was not expected was the snow, and quite a bit of it. Still, made for pretty snowflakes for awhile.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
snow
,
macro
,
snowflake
