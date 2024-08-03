Previous
what lies beneath by aecasey
what lies beneath

We are so dry there are almost no dandelions to be found! I stumbled across two out in the field, one with this little hidden bug.
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Rob Z ace
Lol - great photo. I tried and tried but couldn't find the bug. :)
August 4th, 2024  
