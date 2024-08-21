Previous
mantis by aecasey
Photo 4341

mantis

'Tis the season, but I haven't seen any praying mantis until today. I know they are fierce predators, but I just love their faces.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

April

Corinne C ace
Fabulous portrait of this expressive Mantis
August 26th, 2024  
