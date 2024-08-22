Sign up
Previous
Photo 4340
rose!
There are still grasshoppers, but not nearly as many. Finally there are some blooms on the roses.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4762
photos
202
followers
157
following
1189% complete
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd August 2024 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
rose
Taffy
ace
Love the vivid colors.
August 23rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Pretty capture of the details and colors.
August 23rd, 2024
