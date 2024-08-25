Previous
sunset poles by aecasey
sunset poles

Delwyn challenged me to do a black and white high key. Tried a few things ... they didn't seem to work. Got one shot at these lines before the sun disappeared. It is what it is ...
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Mark St Clair ace
Nice leading line!
August 27th, 2024  
April ace
Delwyn @dkbarnett Late posting but taken timely. My response to the challenge.
August 27th, 2024  
