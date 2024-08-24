Sign up
Previous
Photo 4344
spirea bloom
What? It's the end of August. Spirea in this area bloom in May. Granted ... it is a single bloom. But still ... The other day I had two blooms on a milkweed, also out of season. Even the plants are beginning to get confused about the climate.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4766
photos
202
followers
157
following
1190% complete
4337
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th August 2024 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
spirea
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
August 26th, 2024
