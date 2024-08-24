Previous
spirea bloom by aecasey
Photo 4344

spirea bloom

What? It's the end of August. Spirea in this area bloom in May. Granted ... it is a single bloom. But still ... The other day I had two blooms on a milkweed, also out of season. Even the plants are beginning to get confused about the climate.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise