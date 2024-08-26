Previous
hens and chicks by aecasey
hens and chicks

AnnieD challenged me to find geometry in nature. Years ago I gave my mother some hens and chicks that I was moving. They love her yard and grow profusely in her rock gardens. Who can resist the geometry of these hardy little succulents.
26th August 2024

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April ace
AnnieD @annied ... First attempt. May be others. There is a big barn spider in the chicken house doorway and she's woven a couple of beautiful orb webs. The light isn't great though so we will see ....
August 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Fabulous 🌟 Challenge definitely met 👌
August 30th, 2024  
