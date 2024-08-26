Sign up
Photo 4346
hens and chicks
AnnieD challenged me to find geometry in nature. Years ago I gave my mother some hens and chicks that I was moving. They love her yard and grow profusely in her rock gardens. Who can resist the geometry of these hardy little succulents.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4770
photos
202
followers
157
following
1191% complete
View this month »
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th August 2024 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-630
April
ace
AnnieD
@annied
... First attempt. May be others. There is a big barn spider in the chicken house doorway and she's woven a couple of beautiful orb webs. The light isn't great though so we will see ....
August 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Fabulous 🌟 Challenge definitely met 👌
August 30th, 2024
