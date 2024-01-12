Previous
IMG_4541 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 719

IMG_4541

After days if grey skies, we had two days of beautiful blue skies, are unfortunately over
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2024  
*lynn ace
beautiful blue sky
January 12th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
I love the texture of the branches against the blue sky.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise